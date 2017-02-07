The Time Has Come: Oud Essentials Ready to Launch

GENEVA, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A brand new company is all set to enter the ultra-competitive world of the global skincare, healthy-ageing and wellness industry, as Oud Essentials prepares to take its bow on the international stage.

The brainchild of industry professional, entrepreneur and Galenic technician, Jean-Marc Dufat, Oud Essentials is ready to 'change the face of the skincare industry', with a range of innovative products and accessories - all containing and/or featuring the magical material that is Oud.

Leveraging the relationship with an existing, well-established and reputable, global brand of luxury fragrances, Oud Essentials has taken the inclusion of Oud - one of nature's most prized and valuable substances - to a new level, creating skincare products and accoutrements that promise to set new industry standards.

Having spent many years researching agarwood and the Oud derived therefrom - it is formed, naturally, in response to 'infection' in the heart of the Aquilaria tree - Jean-Marc Dufat consulted with scientific advisers and some of the world's leading skincare experts in the UK, Switzerland, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and South Korea, before embarking on a business venture to which his past experience makes him ideally suited.

"There are a lot of skincare products on the market today," said Dufat, CEO, Oud Essentials, "and whenever you enter into a highly competitive market you have to believe that you can do things differently, and better. At Oud Essentials we believe that we have done that. We've created some truly innovative products that will impact the global skincare industry in a positive way, and we know that in Oud, we have a cutting-edge ingredient that will make a major difference."

Sustainability, renewability and corporate social responsibility are key tenets in the Oud Essentials' ethos, and it's a brand that has evolved to meet the needs of an ever-expanding number of socially and environmentally aware consumers.

All the ingredients used in the Oud Essentials' range of products are sustainably sourced and produced, and of known provenance, thereby supplying all the relevant information to those who want to know how the products they are using are made; where they come from; and what they contain.

As a core ingredient in Oud Essentials' products, the Oud used is produced on sustainable, dedicated plantations that benefit the environment as well as communities, and this provenance and transparency is heralding a revolution in the estimated US$120 billion a year industry.

With healing and medicinal properties that have been recognised by countless cultures over the course of thousands of years (including, but not limited to the Arabian Gulf, South Asia, Southeast Asia, China and the Korean Peninsula), Oud is now the ingredient of choice in the modern, global perfume industry - prized for its aroma, depth, and the longevity it affords to a fragrance.

For the first time, Oud will be available in a range of skincare products in a pioneering venture that will harness its natural power, with Oud Essentials evolving and patenting OudActive+' - a super-refined, purest of the pure, essential oil that enhances both physical and spiritual wellbeing.

Oud has now been proven to be rich in antioxidants, with anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-ischemic properties that promote good health and slow down the process of ageing. Research is currently underway to establish its efficacy in a variety of anti-cancer treatments, and is also effective in scar tissue reduction and enhancing the tone, lustre and overall health of skin.

Recognising all these qualities and properties, and evolving them into a range of skincare products has brought to fruition the tireless work conducted by Jean-Marc Dufat into an ingredient that the world is now taking very seriously indeed, and he is proud to be at the vanguard of an industry-changing enterprise.

"When I started my research," Dufat concluded, "I had only an inkling of where it would take me. Working with Oud, and evolving products that have the ingredient at their core - their heart, if you prefer - has been a remarkable and rewarding experience. We're on to something very special here, and the pioneering spirit is very much to the fore in our new company and brand."

