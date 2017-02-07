Teleste Improved Guest Experience for Royal Over-Seas League in London in Partnership With Samsung Electronics

TURKU, Finland, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Royal Over-Seas League updated its London clubhouse with an All-IP HTV solution from Samsung and Teleste. The project brought an enhanced video and TV experience to guests staying in this historical building without having to install any new cabling.

Teleste Corporation today announced that in partnership with Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, it has deployed an ALL-IP TV solution (HTV with DOCSIS Modem in-build) to Royal Over-Seas League (ROSL), a non-profit members' organisation with its international headquarters located in London, UK. The deployment to ROSL's historical clubhouse and all of its nearly 100 guest rooms was carried out by Orbiss, a specialist company in supplying, installing and maintaining hotel entertainment systems.

"We wished to offer our members enjoyable TV and entertainment services as part of their accommodation at our London clubhouse. We are very pleased with the project and how our target was fulfilled in a convenient and guest-friendly way. Our members are now able to watch television and video from the streaming services, and stay connected with their networks easily and reliably during their stay," told Jamie Thorngate, IT Support and Project Manager for Royal Over-Seas League.

An engaging guest experience in every room without major recabling

ROSL's objective for the project was clear: to let their guests enjoy modern, attractive, IP-based video and entertainment services during their stay at the historic Over-Seas House.

"Today, travellers around the world wish to stay connected and enjoy movies and TV services just like they would do at home. We are pleased to offer ROSL, a solution for smart TV services that are convenient and engaging for their guests and deliver the attractive experience they are expecting," said Piotr Lipiec, European Hospitality TV Business Development Manager, Samsung Electronics.

The challenge was how to reach the target without compromising the prestigious building with its history beginning in the late 17th century. Due to its age and aesthetic merits, the building is of exceptional interest and is listed to protect its architecture and value.

In partnership with Samsung Electronics, Teleste offered the project with an ALL-IP solution that leverages the existing coaxial cabling inside the building to provide guests with access to smart television services and video streaming. As the Over-Seas House already had TV aerial cabling throughout the premises, this was used to refurbish nearly all of the 100 guest rooms with broadband connectivity. The broadband network is handled by a Teleste DAH100 Mini-CMTS located at the premises, and the services are provided to guests by a Samsung HE694 Hospitality TV in each guest room.

The project was successfully carried out by a team of specialists from Orbiss, and carrying fibre-level broadband connections to the rooms took only a few days. There was no need for recabling that could have harmed the historical value of the building.

"We were delighted to enter this project with Samsung Electronics and Orbiss and be a part of refurbishing the ROSL London clubhouse with premium-quality in-room Internet and TV services. The jointly created Teleste and Samsung hospitality solution enables a smooth transition to IPTV even in buildings where recabling is not an option, just like in the historical Over-Seas House," said Jonathan Rigby, Director of Hospitality and AV Solutions for Teleste Corporation.

The ROSL guests are now able to enjoy an engaging in-room experience offered by the premium Samsung HE694 Series Hospitality TVs with excellent image quality and featuring interactive, Smart TV services. The cable modems are readily built into the TV sets so now there is no need to equip the rooms with any additional hardware.

The solution in a nutshell

The jointly created Teleste and Samsung Hospitality Solutions consist of Teleste's DAH100 mini-CMTS and the Samsung HE694 Series Hospitality TVs. Together they create an ideal option for IP delivery in the hospitality, healthcare, and cruise sectors - where refurbishment of the cabling infrastructure is impossible, difficult or very costly.

The solution is based on the widely used global DOCSIS standard (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification), which offers gigabit-level and robust IP delivery over existing coaxial cabling. It is able to deliver a complete platform for a premium in-room experience, allowing guests to watch movies and TV shows from streaming services and check their social media to stay connected.

Fast and cost-efficient installation : Teleste's DAH100 mini-CMTS is used to extend the IP network over the existing in-house TV aerial cabling. As no recabling of the building is needed, the solution can be installed quickly and easily without major room renovations and disruption to hotel operations.

: Teleste's DAH100 mini-CMTS is used to extend the IP network over the existing in-house TV aerial cabling. As no recabling of the building is needed, the solution can be installed quickly and easily without major room renovations and disruption to hotel operations. Reduced operating costs and seamless services : The solution utilises one Teleste DAH100 mini-CMTS to serve up to 400 guest rooms and a Samsung HE694 Hospitality TV with integrated DOCSIS modem in each guest room. No external modems or other devices are needed. The fully integrated hardware minimises compatibility issues and the need for maintenance and repair. Guests will be able to enjoy seamless Internet and TV services without outages or interference.

The solution utilises one Teleste DAH100 mini-CMTS to serve up to 400 guest rooms and a Samsung HE694 Hospitality TV with integrated DOCSIS modem in each guest room. No external modems or other devices are needed. The fully integrated hardware minimises compatibility issues and the need for maintenance and repair. Guests will be able to enjoy seamless Internet and TV services without outages or interference. More flexibility in guest room design: Providing cutting-edge services with less equipment creates more freedom in guest room design. The guests will be delighted by the mix of luxury design and engaging, quality services.

