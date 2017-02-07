BRC Storage & Distribution Standard Achieves GFSI Benchmarking

LONDON, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BRC Global Standards are pleased to announce that the BRC Global Standard for Storage and Distribution Issue 3 has been successfully benchmarked against Issue 6 of the GFSI Guideline.

Originally introduced in 2006, BRC Global Standards introduced the Global Standard for Storage and Distribution to complement the suite of Global Standards covering the production of food, packaging and consumer products. This Standard allows the chain of product certification to be completed, from primary processor to manufacturer, and from manufacturer to retailer (or food service company in the case of food).

This Standard is designed to reflect best practice and facilitate a process of continuous improvement through well-designed risk-based product safety management systems. The objective is to ensure that the quality and safety of products are maintained during their storage and distribution and where subject to other activities such as contracted services, and that customer confidence is upheld through audit and certification.

The Standard currently has over 1400 certificated sites in over 30 countries and has enjoyed a steady growth rate.

"We are delighted that the BRC Global Standard for Storage and Distribution Issue 3 has been benchmarked by GFSI, and know this will bring increased recognition for BRC certificated sites. The Standard is widely used in Europe where its value in ensuring the management of product quality and safety through the supply chain is well established, and recognition should provide a further boost to the rapid growth in uptake we are seeing in North America."

Tom Owen, Scheme Manager, BRC Global Standards

