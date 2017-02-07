BERLIN, DETROIT, NORTHVILLE, Mich. and HOD HASHARON, Israel, 2017-02-07 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IAV, a world-leading provider of automotive engineering services, and Karamba Security, a provider of autonomous cybersecurity for connected vehicles, will demonstrate the potential risks to hacked vehicles-and how to block them-at the 3rd Automotive Ethernet Congress, Feb. 7-8, 2017 in Munich.



The demonstrations will take place at IAV's booth at Hilton Munich Park Hotel, Ballroom C.



The joint IAV and Karamba demonstration addresses one of the event's primary themes, that cybersecurity is essential to internet-connected automotive applications, especially on the way to autonomous vehicles.



IAV's innovative Security Demonstrator uses a specially developed attack generator to target a specific connectivity function in a vehicle with a simulated attack. In the showcase, IAV presents a selection of common attack scenarios that simulate a cyberattack on the vehicle and demonstrate the potentially disastrous effects on a compromised vehicle.



The demonstration also shows how a car connected by using wireless media (Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth) can be protected from hacker attacks with Karamba Security's Autonomous Security.



Karamba's software is uniquely positioned in that it enables electronic control units (ECUs) to autonomously protect themselves from hackers, with zero false positives. In practice, its Autonomous Security technology automatically hardens the car's internet-connected ECUs, blocking hackers and preventing them from compromising the car.



IAV's and Karamba's Autonomous Security Benefits:



-- A software solution that prevents cyberattacks with zero false positives, eliminating the risk of safety impacts -- No malware updates required -- Automatic policy generation with zero development efforts



About IAV Employing over 6,700 members of staff, IAV is one of the world's leading providers of engineering services to the automotive industry. The company has been developing innovative concepts and technologies for future vehicles for more than 30 years. Core competencies include production-ready solutions in all fields of electronics, powertrain and vehicle development. Clients include all the world's premier automobile manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to development centers in Berlin, Gifhorn and Chemnitz/Stollberg, IAV also operates from other locations in Germany, Europe, Asia as well as North and South America. www.iav.com



About Karamba Security Karamba Security provides industry-leading autonomous cybersecurity solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles. Karamba's software products automatically harden the ECUs of connected and autonomous cars, preventing hackers from manipulating and compromising those ECUs and hacking into the car. Karamba's Autonomous Security prevents cyberattacks with zero false positives, no connectivity requirements and negligible performance impact. More information is available at www.karambasecurity.com.



