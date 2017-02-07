EXEL COMPOSITES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 FEBRUARY 2017 at 11:00 EET



Publication of Exel Composites Plc's Financial Statements Release 2016 and invitation to results briefing



Exel Composites Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for January - December 2016 on Tuesday 14 February 2017 at 09:00 EET. The release will be available after publication on the Company's website at www.exelcomposites.com > Investor.



A financial results briefing for investors, analysts and journalists will be held the same day at 12:30 EET at Scandic Hotel Simonkenttä's Roba meeting room (address Simonkatu 9, Helsinki, Finland). The briefing will be hosted by Mr Riku Kytömäki, President and CEO.



Vantaa, 7 February 2017



Exel Composites Plc Riku Kytömäki, President & CEO



For further information, please contact: Riku Kytömäki, President and CEO tel. +358 50 511 8288 riku.kytomaki@exelcomposites.com



Mikko Kettunen, CFO tel. +358 50 347 7462 mikko.kettunen@exelcomposites.com



Noora Koikkalainen, Investor Relations Manager tel. +358 50 562 6552 noora.koikkalainen@exelcomposites.com



