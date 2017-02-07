EXEL COMPOSITES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 FEBRUARY 2017 at 11:00 EET
Publication of Exel Composites Plc's Financial Statements Release 2016 and invitation to results briefing
Exel Composites Plc will publish its Financial Statements Release for January - December 2016 on Tuesday 14 February 2017 at 09:00 EET. The release will be available after publication on the Company's website at www.exelcomposites.com > Investor.
A financial results briefing for investors, analysts and journalists will be held the same day at 12:30 EET at Scandic Hotel Simonkenttä's Roba meeting room (address Simonkatu 9, Helsinki, Finland). The briefing will be hosted by Mr Riku Kytömäki, President and CEO.
Vantaa, 7 February 2017
Exel Composites Plc Riku Kytömäki, President & CEO
For further information, please contact: Riku Kytömäki, President and CEO tel. +358 50 511 8288 riku.kytomaki@exelcomposites.com
Mikko Kettunen, CFO tel. +358 50 347 7462 mikko.kettunen@exelcomposites.com
Noora Koikkalainen, Investor Relations Manager tel. +358 50 562 6552 noora.koikkalainen@exelcomposites.com
Distribution Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd Main news media www.exelcomposites.com
Exel Composites in brief Exel Composites (www.exelcomposites.com) is a leading composite technology company that designs, manufactures and markets composite products and solutions for demanding applications. Exel Composites provides superior customer experience through continuous innovation, world-class operations and long-term partnerships.
The core of the operations is based on own, internally developed composite technology, product range based on it and strong market position in selected segments with a strong quality and brand image. Profitable growth is pursued by a relentless search for new applications and development in co-operation with customers. The personnel's expertise and high level of technology play a major role in Exel Composites' operations. Exel Composites Plc share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
