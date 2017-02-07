Of the 174,564 new cars registered in the U.K. in January, 4.2% were electric vehicles (EVs), new data by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has shown.

Despite the weakening pound, British motorists were still eager to splash the cash on imports, with new registrations for the month reaching a 12-year high.

January was a particularly strong month for EVs, beating out November's 3.6% share of the total market and rising one-fifth on December 2016. Diesel car registrations, by contrast, fell 4.3% for the month as higher taxes levied on these vehicles deterred buyers, the SMMT believes.

"It's encouraging to see alternatively ...

