Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 6 February 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 13,275 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.25p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 35.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 35.0523p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,434,772,182 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,434,772,182 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

6 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 1762 35 16:25:50 London Stock Exchange 529 35 16:25:10 London Stock Exchange 974 35 16:14:37 London Stock Exchange 174 35 15:56:12 London Stock Exchange 146 35 15:50:08 London Stock Exchange 122 35 15:44:01 London Stock Exchange 121 35 15:38:19 London Stock Exchange 74 35 15:05:17 London Stock Exchange 66 35 14:59:08 London Stock Exchange 61 35 14:53:06 London Stock Exchange 56 35 14:47:01 London Stock Exchange 48 35 14:40:48 London Stock Exchange 50 35 14:35:01 London Stock Exchange 46 35 14:26:01 London Stock Exchange 488 35 14:24:44 London Stock Exchange 65 35 14:19:50 London Stock Exchange 70 35 14:14:08 London Stock Exchange 50 35 14:04:48 London Stock Exchange 28 35 13:02:03 London Stock Exchange 28 35 12:50:14 London Stock Exchange 25 35 12:38:05 London Stock Exchange 23 35 12:14:06 London Stock Exchange 21 35 12:04:56 London Stock Exchange 2736 35 11:27:09 London Stock Exchange 2733 35 11:00:16 London Stock Exchange 2779 35.25 16:29:56 London Stock Exchange

