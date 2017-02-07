sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.02.2017 | 10:17
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, February 7

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:6 February 2017
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):13,275
Highest price paid per share (pence):35.25p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):35.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):35.0523p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,434,772,182 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,434,772,182 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

6 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
17623516:25:50London Stock Exchange
5293516:25:10London Stock Exchange
9743516:14:37London Stock Exchange
1743515:56:12London Stock Exchange
1463515:50:08London Stock Exchange
1223515:44:01London Stock Exchange
1213515:38:19London Stock Exchange
743515:05:17London Stock Exchange
663514:59:08London Stock Exchange
613514:53:06London Stock Exchange
563514:47:01London Stock Exchange
483514:40:48London Stock Exchange
503514:35:01London Stock Exchange
463514:26:01London Stock Exchange
4883514:24:44London Stock Exchange
653514:19:50London Stock Exchange
703514:14:08London Stock Exchange
503514:04:48London Stock Exchange
283513:02:03London Stock Exchange
283512:50:14London Stock Exchange
253512:38:05London Stock Exchange
233512:14:06London Stock Exchange
213512:04:56London Stock Exchange
27363511:27:09London Stock Exchange
27333511:00:16London Stock Exchange
277935.2516:29:56London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


