When Nino Campos accepted the position of Supplier Diversity Manager for Oracle in 2010, he was the sole team member of an entirely manual program. Each quarter, more than 4,000 records needed verification through calling suppliers individually, thus leaving no time to grow the program itself. Exhausted and overwhelmed, Campos knew a change was necessary, which is when he turned to CVM for help. This new case study details the success Oracle realized using CVM's supplier diversity platform. The partnership allowed Oracle to:

Access a master database of verified, constantly updated sources

Easily create a personalized registration supplier portal

Save time and money through data enrichment and supplier locator tools

Establish its Tier 1 program and begin to expand its Tier 2 program

"Oracle was struggling with its supplier diversity program," says John Suarez, Marketing Manager for CVM. "Not only was Mr. Campos buried in work, but the data he was dealing with was, at best, 50 percent accurate, which undermined reporting and prevented growth. Our platform allowed Oracle to turn around its supplier diversity initiative and establish the company as a thought leader in the supplier diversity space."

