Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSI), in coordination with its affiliate Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL), today announced that it has established a new office in London and filled key executive roles, naming Richard Nathan as Head of Property Lines; Patrick Brown as Head of Executive Professional Liability; and Andrew Walker as Head of Claims, for BHSI in the UK and Southern Europe.

"We are pleased to expand our specialty insurance operations with a new London office and a growing team of professionals with excellent capabilities and character," said Tom Bolt, President, UK and Southern Europe, BHSI. "Richard and Patrick will deliver bespoke specialty solutions backed by financial strength, while Andrew will ensure that excellent in-house claims expertise is available for customers from day one."

The new office will serve brokers and customers in the UK and Southern European countries, including Ireland, Spain, France and Italy.

Richard Nathan brings nearly 25 years of industry experience to BHSI. He was most recently Corporate Property Manager, UK Europe, at Allied World, underwriting on both Lloyd's and company market platforms. Prior to that he was Head of Corporate Property at Mitsui Sumitomo at Lloyd's, and Underwriter, Property Packages, at Chubb Insurance Company of Europe. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Royal Holloway, University of London.

Patrick Brown comes to BHSI with more than 15 years of experience in the insurance and financial services industries. He joins BHSI from Travelers Europe Ltd, where he was Head of Management Liability Financial Institutions, underwriting on both Lloyd's and company market platforms. Before that he was Product Manager, FINPRO Placement Facilities, SVP, and International D&O Placement Broker at Marsh UK Ltd. He also held various underwriting positions at AIG UK.

Andrew Walker has worked in commercial lines claims for 30 years, both as a handler of high profile cases and as a regional leader of claims teams. Before joining BHSI, he was most recently Head of Casualty Claims in Europe for AIG Europe Ltd., and prior to that, Head of Liabilities Claims for AIG in the UK.

Tom, Richard, Patrick and Andrew are based in BHSI's new London office, which is located at:

4th Floor

8 Fenchurch Place

London

EC3M 4AJ

For more information, contact richard.nathan@bhspecialty.compatrick.brown@bhspecialty.com or andrew.walker@bhspecialty.com

In Europe, the specialty division will operate as part of Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited ("BHIIL"), an incorporated England and Wales limited liability company, Registration Number 3230337 and Registered Office of 4th Floor, 8 Fenchurch Place, EC3M 4AJ. BHIIL is an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (www.bhspecialty.com) ("BHSI"), which provides commercial property, casualty, healthcare professional liability, executive and professional lines, surety, travel, programs, and homeowner's insurance programs.

