

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Shares of BNP Paribas (BNPQY.PK, BNP.L) were trading around 5 percent lower in the morning trading after the French lender reported weak revenues in its domestic markets in the fourth quarter, while total attributable net profit climbed from last year. Further, the company unveiled the main highlights of its 2017-2020 business development plan, expecting growth in profit and revenues.



Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafé said, 'After the success of its 2014-2016 plan, which allowed to attain the defined targets, the Group now unveils its 2020 business development plan that announces an acceleration of digitalisation and targets an average growth of net income of more than 6.5 percent per year until 2020.'



For the fourth quarter, attributable net income more than doubled to 1.442 billion euros from 665 million euros in 2015. Pre-tax income climbed 53.9 percent year-over-year to 2.27 billion euros. The prior year results included negative 502 million euros mainly related to exceptional goodwill impairments.



Excluding exceptional items, net income was 1.814 billion euros, 14.3 percent higher than the same quarter a year earlier.



Revenues for the fourth quarter totaled 10.66 billion euros, 2 percent higher than 10.45 billion euros a year ago. The company noted that revenues were up despite a lacklustre environment this year. Costs were well contained and the cost of risk was significantly lower.



Revenues of the operating divisions were up by 2.8 percent. Domestic Markets revenues dropped 1 percent due to the persistently low interest rate environment. These were offset by 3.1 percent rise in International Financial Services revenues and 8 percent increase in the revenues of Corporate and Institutional Banking in connection with a favourable market context.



Further, the company said its Board of Directors will propose at the Shareholders' Meeting the payment of a dividend of 2.70 euros per share to be paid in cash, equivalent to a 45 percent pay-out ratio which is in line with the objective of the plan.



Regarding its 2017-2020 business development plan, the company said headwinds will continue to be strong at the beginning of the period before letting up in 2019-2020. On average, the company's target is revenue growth above or equal to 2.5 percent per year in order to raise the ROE to 10 percent in 2020.



BNP Paribas also targets an average growth of net income in excess of 6.5 percent per year for the whole period which will allow, with a 50 percent dividend pay-out ratio, to grow the dividend by 9 percent per year on average, and reach a 12 percent CET1 ratio in 2020.



In Paris, BNP shares were trading at 57.23 euros, down 4.63 percent.



