

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher in early trade Tuesday despite downbeat economic data and mixed earnings updates from the likes of BP Plc, BNP Paribas and AMS.



Gains remained capped as investors remained focused on the forthcoming election in Europe and looked for more clarity on U.S. President Donald Trump's policies with respect to bilateral trade, immigration and foreign affairs.



The dollar rebounded and gold halted its three-day rally, while oil prices remained stable after suffering their largest single-day loss since mid-January on Monday in the wake of data suggesting an increase in crude at the central U.S. storage hub.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.30 percent at 362.68 in opening deals after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was also moving up 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was gaining half a percent, while French shares were trading flat in choppy trade.



Chipmaker AMS soared 12 percent after the supplier to Apple and other consumer electronics and automotive products makers said it expects revenue and profits to expand at a fast pace over the next three years.



U.K. housebuilder Bellway advanced 2.5 percent after delivering strong first-half results. Rival Barratt Developments rallied 3 percent and Taylor Wimpey added 2.7 percent.



BNP Paribas shares tumbled as much as 5 percent. The French lender posted lower-than-expected net profit in its fourth quarter after a 127 million euro write-down on its Polish business and restructuring costs.



Norwegian energy firm Statoil fell over 1 percent as its Q4 loss widened due to impairment charges of $2.3 billion mainly due to reduced long-term price assumptions.



Shares of Fiat Chrysler were volatile after French investigators refereed the probe over emissions test-cheating scandal to prosecutors.



British oil giant BP lost 2.5 percent after reporting a drop in its fourth-quarter underlying profit.



German reinsurer Munich Re dropped 2 percent on reporting a drop in profit in the last quarter of 2016.



In economic releases, German industrial output fell 3 percent in December from November, when it grew by revised 0.5 percent, official data showed. Economists had forecast a 0.3 percent rise for December.



Another report from the Bank of France showed that France's current account deficit fell to 1.1 billion euros in December from 2.8 billion euros in the previous month, reflecting a rise in exports of Airbus aircraft.



U.K. house prices declined for the first time in five months in January, survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed. House prices fell 0.9 percent in January from December, while prices were expected to remain flat.



Meanwhile, the ECB does not have an exchange rate target for the euro, but the currency is now at a level appropriate to the European economic situation and serves as a lever of sovereignty, European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said in an interview to the Le Parisien newspaper.



