TrueCommerce Helps Travis Perkins plc Build on Success With New EDI Managed Service

TrueCommerce, a HighJump company and a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, announced today that Travis Perkins plc, one of the UK's leading distributors of building materials, has implemented the TrueCommerce EDI solution, OneTime.

Although experienced in electronic trading, Travis Perkins plc's previous existing on-premise EDI solution was both complex and expensive to maintain. Since moving to the TrueCommerce EDI managed service for trading with its customers and suppliers, Travis Perkins plc has been able to free up internal resources to focus on more strategic activities.

"After a review of our electronic trading processes it was decided that an outsourced solution was more appropriate to our requirements," said Mark Elvy, IT Development Manager at Travis Perkins plc. "It was felt that the internal resources required to support and maintain an EDI solution in-house could be redeployed to more value-added activities."

As part of the transition process, the TrueCommerce managed service team completed the onboarding of customers and suppliers for Travis Perkins plc, including the end-to-end communications with its trading partners, the mapping of all document types and the testing of all messages.

"The transition was smooth thanks to the thorough testing process supported by TrueCommerce. Over 1,000 customers and suppliers were moved seamlessly on to the TrueCommerce platform," said Elvy.

Travis Perkins plc now benefits from TrueCommerce's fully scalable EDI managed service that harnesses the power of the TrueCommerce global trading partner platform. As a fully outsourced solution, Travis Perkins plc no longer requires internal software or hardware for EDI purposes and instead the company benefits from TrueCommerce's first-class infrastructure.

Since moving to TrueCommerce, Travis Perkins plc has been able to concentrate on managing the demand for EDI services across the business, leaving TrueCommerce to manage the EDI platform, day-to-day support and on-boarding of new trading partners.

Jerry Quinn, Senior Sales Manager at TrueCommerce Europe, commented, "As a result of switching to our managed solution, Travis Perkins plc no longer needs to worry about the diverse range of technical standards, data formats, and communication and security protocols that it previously had to manage internally and can instead focus on more strategic activities."

About Travis Perkins plc

Travis Perkins plc is one of the UK's leading distributors of materials to the building and construction and home improvement markets. The Group operates 21 businesses from 2,000 plus sites and employs nearly 30,000 people across the UK. With a proud heritage that can be traced back over 200 years, our employees are continuing that tradition by working with our customers to build better, together.

About TrueCommerce Europe

TrueCommerce in Europe is the brand name that brings together three market leading EDI vendors in Europe: Wesupply, Atlas Products and HighJump B2Bi. TrueCommerce Europe delivers the next generation of EDI and e-Invoicing managed service to companies large and small looking to improve efficiency and reduce cost. TrueCommerce Europe is part of the global TrueCommerce and HighJump business serving 15,000 customers with almost 800 staff deployed.

About HighJump

In almost every industry, buyers are becoming more fickle, and more demanding. For logistics executives, effectively meeting buyer needs has become a relentless quest for speed and agility. Traditional supply chain solutions - siloed, complex and hard-to-implement - no longer suffice, as competitors find ways to deliver goods faster and more profitably.

In today's "now" economy, HighJump helps you stay agile, with adaptable, connected solutions that harness the power of your trading partner community. From the warehouse to the storefront, from the desktop to the driver's cab, we can help you achieve new levels of supply chain responsiveness, performance and profitability.

HighJump's suite of warehouse management, business integration, transportation management and retail/DSD solutions form a complete, powerful and adaptable platform that allow you to drive growth, customer satisfaction and revenue. HighJump: supply chain accelerated.

HighJump is a trademark of HighJump Software Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

