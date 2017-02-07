Global Solar PV Module Market Size, Competitive Landscape and key Country Analysis to 2020

PUNE, India, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds "Solar PV Module Market, Update 2016 - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020" to its store stating states that PV module prices are estimated to dip further during the forecast period due to competitive market conditions. Despite an increase in module capacity additions, the global solar PV market will decline in value from $39.71 billion in 2016 to $33.43 billion in 2020. With minimal price differences between module suppliers, buyers are price sensitive, thus creating persistent price pressures.

This research provides in-depth analysis of solar PV module market at global, regional (Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa) and key countries (China, India, Japan, Australia, the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, France and the UK) level. The report analyzes the solar PV module market value and volume for the historic (2010-2015) and forecast (2016-2020) period. The report covers the drivers and restraints affecting the solar PV module market, country-wise annual additions, average module price trends, and the competitive landscape for respective countries in 2015.

Solar Photovoltaic (PV) module annual installed capacity is set to increase gradually from 49.77 Gigawatts (GW) in 2015 to 69.86 GW by 2020, due to an increase in economies of scale, emerging technologies, and policy-based governmental and institutional support for the industry.

The report analyses Solar PV Module market. Its scope includes Analysis of the growth of solar PV module market with a focus on market value and volume in global and regional level including Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides solar PV module market analysis for key countries including China, India, Japan, Australia, the US, Canada, Germany, Italy, France and the UK. The report offers country level solar PV module market value and volume for the historical (2010-2015) and forecast (2016-2020) periods. It provides competitive landscape at country level for the year 2015. Annual additions, average module price trends, key market drivers and restraints, and analysis of their impact in solar PV module market are also discussed.

The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to Facilitate decision-making by analyzing historical and forecast data on solar PV module market. Develop strategies based on developments in the solar PV module market. Identify key partners and business-development avenues, based on an understanding of the movements of the major competitors in the solar PV module market. Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategies and prospects.

Another newly published market research report titled on Solar PV Balance of System, Update 2016 - Global Market Size, Technology Review, Cost Analysis, and Key Country Analysis to 2020 (http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/640135-solar-pv-balance-of-system-update-2016-global-market-size-technology-review-cost-analysis-and-key-country-analysis-to-2020.html) provides in-depth analysis of the global solar PV BOS market. The report also provides solar PV BOS market analysis of key countries including the US, Canada, China, Japan, India, Australia, Germany, UK, Italy and South Africa. The research provides historical and forecast data to 2020 for installed capacity, overall BOS cost and BOS market size. The report analyzes the historical and forecast costs and market sizes of BOS components, and provides detailed information on the major trends in the BOS market along with the inverter market share in each of the key countries.

