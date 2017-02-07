Nanocapsules Market Size to Reach $4.0 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global nanocapsules market is expected to reach a value of USD 4.0 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Nanocapsules deliver bio active molecules by targeted delivery and is finds application in various industries such as healthcare, genetic engineering, food science and agriculture, cosmetics, agrochemicals, cleansing products, among others. The wide usage of these products across several industries promises lucrative opportunities for the development and commercialization of novel and improved therapies and solutions.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150105/723757 )

Nanocapsules' life science applications rely on the ability to achieve controlled and effective release of nano-sized drug carriers to targeted zones. Nanocapsules in the field of healthcare are gaining popularity for its efficient drug targeting. It offers dispersion stability and the quick physiological response and the pyrophoric and oxidation properties are responsible for increased acceptance as an effective agent to diagnose and cure medical disorders. The application of nanotechnology in medicine has been realized to contain important therapeutic benefits, especially in oncology, resulting in the emergence of nano-oncology, a new field involving the chemotherapeutic or diagnostic properties of nanocapsules.

The use of nanotechnology has stretched across various streams of science and has found applications in the field of cosmetics and agriculture. Cosmetic products utilize polymeric nanoparticles (nanospheres and nanocapsules) for efficient topical administration. On the other hand, nanotechnology is recognized to be one of the most important tools in modern agriculture, and is anticipated to become a driving factor for strong economic growth in the near future. However, despite the numerous potential advantages of nanotechnology, agricultural applications are scarce in the current scenario and yet to achieve significant market potential. However, recent studies have demonstrated a positive preference for nanocapsules and their respective products and the increasing commercialization of nanotech products with clear benefits will likely drive consumer acceptance of more sensitive applications.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Nanocapsules Market Analysis By Application (Healthcare, Food & Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, Agricultural Production, Others); By Therapy Area (Oncology, Pain Management, Endocrinology, Others), And Segment Forecasts, 2014-2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-nanocapsules-market



Further key findings from the report suggest:



Nanocapsules in oncology are engineered to target tumor sites followed by discharge of contents upon change in conditions.

Rapid development in the fields of pain management and endocrinology with respect to nanocapsule drug delivery is in pipeline and has high probability of commercialization.

North America and Europe accounted for a collective market share of 60%. this is attributed by the contribution of highly developed countries in increasing R&D and investing activities focusing on development of novel and highly effective improved therapies involving the use of nanocapsule.

and accounted for a collective market share of 60%. this is attributed by the contribution of highly developed countries in increasing R&D and investing activities focusing on development of novel and highly effective improved therapies involving the use of nanocapsule. Some of the major key players in the market include BioDelivery Sciences, Camurus, CARLINA Technologies, Cerulean Pharma Inc., NanoNutra, NanoSaar AG, ThioMatrix and L'Oreal.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

ePharmacies Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/epharmacies-market

Biotechnology Reagents Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biotechnology-reagent-market

Biopharmaceutical Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/biopharmaceutical-market

Inhalable Drugs Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/inhalable-drugs-market

Grand View Research has segmented the nanocapsules market on the basis of applications, therapy area and region:

Nanocapsules Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Healthcare Food & Nutraceuticals Cosmetics Agricultural production Others

Nanocapsules Market Therapy Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Oncology Pain Management Endocrinology Others

Nanocapsules Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia



Read Our Blog: Nanocapsules Market: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blog/nanocapsules-market-size-share

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com