Surgical Lasers Market Growing at a CAGR of 5.1% During 2016 to 2021

The surgical lasers market is expected to reach USD2.37 billion by 2021; growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2021 driven by the carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers segment with highest CAGR growth while North America is expected to command the largest share, globally.

The growth of the overall surgical lasers market is driven by factors such as increasing technological advancements in surgical lasers, prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing incidence &prevalence of targeted diseases, and high prevalence of ophthalmic disorders. In addition, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries are further adding to the growth prospects of this market. On the other hand, the high procedural costs associated with laser surgeries and limited medical reimbursements are factors limiting the growth of this market. Furthermore, safety concerns related to medical applications of laser technology is one of the key challenges faced by companies in the market.

In this report, the surgical lasers market has been segmented on the basis of type(carbon dioxide (co2) lasers, argon lasers, Nd: YAG lasers, diode lasers, and other surgical lasers),procedure type (open surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and percutaneous surgery), application (ophthalmology, dentistry, dermatology, cardiology, gynecology, urology, oncology, and other applications) and region [North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, and RoE), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC), and the Rest of the World].

The surgical lasers market is highly competitive; it includes large, medium-sized, and small companies. Lumen is (Israel), Cynosure, Inc. (U.S.), Alma Lasers (Israel), Abbott Laboratories, Inc., (U.S.), and Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) dominated the market in 2015.Product launches, product enhancements, and approvals are the major strategies adopted by most market players between 2013 and 2016to achieve growth in the surgical lasers market.

Geographically, North America is expected to command the largest share of the surgical lasers market in 2016, followed by Europe. A number of factors such as the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the use of novel surgical technologies among healthcare professionals (owing to the growing number of clinical trials and significant medical reimbursement available in the U.S. for laser-assisted surgical procedures), and the large number of cosmetic laser equipment manufacturers are driving the market growth in North America.

