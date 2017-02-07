Learning Tree International (OTCQX: LTRE) has been awarded a five-year contract by the NATO Communications and Information (NCI) Agency as their strategic learning partner for the provision of training solutions for up to 33,000 NATO staff across 28 European and North American countries. Learning Tree will provide training in project, programme, and portfolio management; cyber security; service management; and technical IT to support NATO in remaining resilient through continuous, rapid innovation.

Learning Tree was selected after a competitive bid process, evaluating potential training partners on consistency, quality, and cost effectiveness. Under the contract, Learning Tree will provide commercial training services to the NCI Agency, plus the wider community of NATO agencies. The training will be delivered through a combination of on-site courses provided at over 40 different NATO locations, including permanent classrooms on NATO sites, fully equipped by Learning Tree; at publicly scheduled training events in Learning Tree Education Centres; and through AnyWare Learning Tree's virtual learning environment.

"We have been working with NATO for more than 20 years, giving us an unparalleled understanding of their environment and an appreciation of their need for flexible, timely, and effective training solutions," said Sean Craig, Managing Director, Learning Tree International EMEA. "Learning Tree is uniquely equipped to meet NATO's training requirements, thanks to our wealth of experience in delivering on-site training globally, the real-world experience of our instructor force, and our investment in digital learning technology."

About Learning Tree International

Established in 1974, Learning Tree is a leading provider of IT training to business and government organisations worldwide. Learning Tree provides Managed Learning Services, as well as Workforce Optimisation Solutions- a modern approach to delivering learning and development services that improve IT service delivery. These services include: needs assessments, skill gaps analyses, blended learning solutions, and Project Acceleration Workshops

Over 2.4 million professionals have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree's proprietary course library on topics including: web development, cyber security, project management, Agile, operating systems, networking, cloud computing, leadership, PRINCE2, and more.

To learn more, call 0800 282 353 or visit LearningTree.co.uk

