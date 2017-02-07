Huddle Capital Sponsors Master Investor Show 2017

LONDON, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Huddle Capital, a soon-to-launch business-to-business lending platform, is the latest company to sponsor the UK's premier investor event. On Saturday 25th March, the Business Design Centre will host the Master Investor Show 2017, an event that shows private investors the full scope of investments available to them today. Huddle Capital will use the event to create awareness about the platform and recruit business investors.

Huddle Capital is the latest business-to-business lending venture by successful entrepreneur, Jay Tikam, who has a track record of establishing innovative companies in alternative financing and fin-tech. Huddle Capital will focus on matching businesses that have excess cash reserves with other small and medium sized businesses looking for financing. Huddle has chosen the Master Investor Show to exclusively launch the platform to an expected audience of between 4,000 - 5,000 visitors. The Huddle team will be available on their stand to talk with visitors about the platform and the advantages of business-to-business lending.

Swen Lorenz, CEO Master Investor: "In the past, nearly half of all visitors to the Master Investor Show either ran their own business or were on the director / senior management level of a business. Our event offers our audience an overview of a broad spectrum of investment opportunities, and we are excited to showcase this new lending platform aimed at giving UK businesses both a way to generate a return on their treasury as well as get new sources of financing."

Director Jay Tikam said: "We are excited to be launching and exhibiting at The Master Investor Show in March. This is a prestigious investor show and theperfect arena to launch Huddle, a progressive, business-to-business lending platform. We welcome a meet and greet with any interested business investors who want to be a part of something new and unique to market in the UK as we aim to support small to medium sized businesses and the UK economy."

Huddle Capital is also looking to recruit the 'Huddle 100' club - the first 100 founding investors in the platform. For every £5000 invested in Huddle, the business investor will receive a £1000 credit. This exclusive network will also receive a range of benefits through partner firms, as well as invitations to special events.

This year's Master Investor Show is the 15th anniversary of the flagship investor event.Multiple investment sectors are covered from fintech, mining and life sciences to renewable energy and film funding. Celebrity investors such as Jim Mellon will present keynote talks throughout the day on the next big investment themes.

About Master Investor Ltd.

Master Investor Ltd. is an investment media and events company that delivers independent, financial commentary and analysis to UK private investors and traders. Master Investor Ltd. is backed by Jim Mellon, the well-known financier. It is privately held with offices in London and the Isle of Man.

About Huddle Capital

Huddle Capital is a new business-to-business lending platform that aims to match businesses with other small and medium sized businesses looking for financing. Huddle Capital is currently looking to recruit the 'Huddle 100' networking club - the first 100 businesses to lend their cash reserves through the platform.

Huddle Capital is not regulated or protected by the Financial Services Compensation scheme and investors should always seek professional advice if unsure of such investments.

