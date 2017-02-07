Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2017) - International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (the "Company" or "ILC") in conjunction with strategic partner Pioneer Resources Limited (ASX: PIO) ("Pioneer") have initiated drilling at the Mavis lithium pegmatite project east of Dryden, Ontario, Canada ("Project").

Key Highlights:

1,200-1,500 meter winter drill program commences under ideal site conditions;

High grade spodumene Pegmatite 18 area exhibits favourable structural regime indicating potential for larger pegmatites;

Magnetometer survey and lithogeochemical sampling program reveal pegmatite setting and new target areas; and

Results produce highly anomalous lithium rock-sample area leading to the discovery of a new pegmatite to be drill tested during this program.

"We are very pleased that the drill program at Mavis has commenced. The combined dedication of the ILC Team and joint venture partner Pioneer Resources Limited to move this program forward is wholly affirmed by the merits of the Project;" states Kirill Klip, Chairman, President and CEO International Lithium Corp. "Strategic partnerships are the cornerstone of our business model. They provide International Lithium with considerable access to capital and the vital technology necessary to advance and develop our projects"