Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 7, 2017) - Cruz Capital Corp (TSXV: CUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A2AG5M) is pleased to announce that the company is now fully DTC eligible on the USA markets. Being fully DTC eligible will now enable USA brokerage firms to clear Cruz shares in the home market not via the Canadian market therefore creating a much more transparent and easily accessible trading situation for the USA market.

Cruz President, James Nelson, stated, "Having the DTC complete will enable our USA shareholders a much more efficient market to access. Cruz continues to expand our cobalt assets at a time when cobalt prices have moved to 5 year highs. Cruz enjoyed early mover advantage as Cruz has been able to acquire, what we feel is one of the best collections of cobalt prospects in North America, before the majority of the recent cobalt entrants were in the space. Cruz's 4 separate Ontario cobalt prospects, according to government mineral files, returned cobalt grades of 13% on the 900 acre Coleman Cobalt Prospect and 10.5% cobalt on the 900 acre Johnson Cobalt Prospect. The 5500 acre Hector Cobalt Prospect was a past producing cobalt mine and the 1480 acre Bucke Cobalt Prospect returned cobalt grades of 13%. Our War Eagle Cobalt Prospect in British Columbia covers a past producing mine as well and returned assays of 6.5% Cobalt. Based on these projects, management feels that Cruz has amassed a quality portfolio of Cobalt assets that have some of the highest historic cobalt grades in North America, which sets Cruz apart from most cobalt companies in the junior space. We feel that 2017 will be a break out year for cobalt prices and Cruz is well positioned to take full advantage of this. We plan to commence full operations on these projects with our goal to make Cruz the "go-to" North American Cobalt project generator and developer. The first half of 2017 will be an extremely active period for Cruz and management is optimistic about what will be discovered by Cruz on our cobalt properties."