The 19th Africa Energy Forum Set to Forge Closer Ties Between Africa, Denmark and all Nordic States

The 19th Annual Africa Energy Forum (AEF) has been announced to take place from 7-9 June in Copenhagen. The decision to host the Forum in Denmark was made in order to capitalise on the investment potential of Nordic countries into Africa and to showcase the technologies being utilised across the region to manage their cities cleanly and cost effectively - technologies which can be transferred to African nations.

Simon Gosling, Managing Director of EnergyNet, commented; "As Denmark leads the way with its clean energy initiatives and blending of public and private finance, Copenhagen is the perfect location to welcome African stakeholders and international investors to discuss project partnerships with some of the country's leading energy companies. The theme for the conference in Copenhagen in June 2017 is 'development financing institutions', so it's perfect that Denmark's Investment Fund for Developing Countries (IFU) celebrates 50 years of doing business on the first day of this conference in June."

Nineteen years in the running, AEF brings together senior-level representatives from governments, utilities, regulators, power developers, financial institutions, technology providers, consultants, law firms and large energy consumers to form partnerships, identify opportunities and collectively move the industry forward.

AEF 2016 attracted 2,100 participants from 80 countries, 32 of those being African. In addition, five major energy deals and mergers were announced at AEF 2016 in London totalling over US$1 billion from organisations including Harith General Partners, Africa Finance Corporation, World Bank Group, Mainstream Renewable Power and USTDA, demonstrating the role of the conference as a platform for industry developments.

