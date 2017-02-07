Request to Convert A-shares to B-shares

STOCKHOLM, Feb.7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloetta's largest shareholder, AB Malfors Promotor, has requested that Cloetta convert 4,126,365 A-shares to B-shares.

In connection with the merger between Cloetta and Leaf in 2012, AB Malfors Promotor committed under an agreement with Cloetta AB and two other parties, to convert a number of its A-shares to B-shares when certain conditions related to Cloetta's financial gearing had been reached. These conditions were achieved at the end of 2016.

Cloetta will now begin the process of converting A-shares to B-shares in accordance with the request from AB Malfors Promotor. The share capital and the total number of issued shares in Cloetta remain unchanged after the conversion. Cloetta will announce when the conversion is completed.

This information is information that Cloetta AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 11.00 CET on 7 February 2017.

