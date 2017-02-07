Orthobiologics Market Size to Reach USD 10.2 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalorthobiologics marketis expected to reach USD 10.2 billion by 2025, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The orthobiologics market is predominantly driven by the increasing orthopedic disease and musculoskeletal disease burden globally. Moreover, emerging technological innovations in biomaterials, used in the production of orthobiologics are presumed to accelerate the market demand over the forecast period. These predominantly include modifications in graft designs, advent of recombinant biologic agents, stem cell therapy and cultured tissue scaffolds.

These advancements are accompanied with the benefits such as enhanced biocompatibility, reduced surgical time and smaller incisions. Furthermore, these novel solutions are presumed to efficiently reduce the recurrence of post-operative complications, which in turn is expected to boost the orthobiologics market during the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:

In 2015, visco supplementation accounted for the largest share in the product segment owing to being a cost efficient therapeutic alternative for symptomatic management of osteoarthritis

Spinal fusion held the largest share in the application segment in 2015, owing to presence of third party insurers and reimbursement structure for fusion enhancement products thus triggering growth

In 2015, North America accounted for the dominant share owing to consistent efforts of industry players in promoting awareness pertinent to the orthobiological products resulting in significant rise in adoption rate

is anticipated to exhibit an exponential CAGR as a consequence of significant surge in healthcare spending and awareness levels with respect to the availability of orthobiologics The prominent players are consistently indulging into extensive strategies to gain competitive position including regional expansion and mergers & acquisitions to capture a greater market share

For instance, in November 2015 , Bioventus acquired BioStructures, a bioabsorbable bone graft developer. This acquisition was carried out to expand orthobiologics product portfolio and grafting solutions in order to expand their market share

Grand View Research has segmented the orthobiologics market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Orthobiologics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Demineralized Bone Matrix(DBM) Allograft Bone Morphogenetic Protein (BMP) Viscosupplementation Synthetic Bone Substitutes Stem Cell Therapy

Orthobiologics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Spinal Fusion Trauma Repair Reconstructive Surgery

Orthobiologics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Orthopedic Clinics

Orthobiologics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S Canada Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East and Africa South Africa



