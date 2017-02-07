Analysis of Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) data by analysts Green Energy Markets has highlighted the growing impact solar power is having on the nation's electricity consumption rates and patterns.

According to the data, overall NEM power consumption rose by 0.8% in 2016, continuing the recent uptick in electricity consumption evident in Australia since 2015, ending years of falling consumption. However, the analysis shows that the increase in consumption would have been as high as 1.8% were it not for solar - and energy efficiency measures - making themselves felt.

The data reveals that the growing prevalence of solar power in Australia, much of it consumed at source by homeowners, aided by energy efficiency measures generated a 1% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...