Invitation to a Conference Call in Connection With Arise's Year-end Report for 2016

LAHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Arise's Year-end report for 2016 will be released on Friday 17 February, 2017 at around 08.00 CET.

At 11.00 CET on the same day a conference call will be held, hosted by Daniel Johansson, CEO and Linus Hägg, CFO, who will present the report to the stock market and media. After the presentation those attending will be invited to ask questions.

The dial in number for the conference call is:

Sweden dial in number:08 50 510 036

UK dial in number (local):020 3059 8125

All other locations: +44 20 3059 8125

Password:Arise

Presentation material for the conference call will be available at:

http://www.investis-live.com/arise/587f532e7b6fba170040b9b8/ioj2a

After the meeting a recording of the presentation will be available at the same link.

Halmstad 7 February, 2017

ARISE AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Bibbi Franzén, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 706 79 79 27

E-mail: bibbi.franzen@arise.se

This information is information that Arise AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 11.30 CET on 7 February 2017.

