UniPrint.net Corp announced today that its patented PDF-based enterprise print management solution, UniPrint Infinity™, is now available in the Microsoft Azure marketplace. This further expands UniPrint's deployment options in any computing environment, including public clouds.

Discussing the addition of UniPrint Infinity to the Azure Marketplace, UniPrint.net Chief Technical Officer Arron Fu noted:

"By getting our highly scalable UniPrint Infinity print solution certified in the MS Azure marketplace, organizations can now easily deploy secure printing, mobile printing, and digital workflow on any device without the necessary VPN Firewall complications and capital investment that an on-premises solution requires."

UniPrint Infinity eliminates printing issues in any IT infrastructure including Citrix, VM View, Microsoft RDS, and now Azure. Together with its one Universal Printer Driver (UPD), one Virtual Print Queue (VPQ), and one management platform, both Systems Administrators and end users have gained valuable time back in their days. For easy deployment, UniPrint has also released a Quick Start guide, available for download here.

UniPrint.net Corp. is an innovative leader in printing virtualization. Their patented PDF-based software, UniPrint Infinity™, is the industry's first truly secure enterprise-wide printing solution for any computing environment. UniPrint Infinity replaces all manufacturer printer drivers with a single Universal Printer Driver (UPD) to promote faster, more efficient printing, helping organizations to improve both productivity and return on investment.

