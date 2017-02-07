Banks Accelerate Blockchain Investment, Reveals Infosys Finacle and LTP study

LONDON, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Expect Commercial Adoption From 2018

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NYSE: INFY), along with its partner Let's Talk Payments (LTP), today released a global survey report - "Blockchain Technology: From Hype to Reality." According to the report, over 80 percent of bankers surveyed expect to see commercial adoption of the technology by 2020, with nearly half (50 percent) of the financial institutions already investing or planning to invest during 2017. This announcement builds on the recent announcement by Emirates NBD and ICICI Bank on the deployment of blockchain technology in international remittances and trade finance.

The aim of the study, which included a survey of more than 100 financial services professionals, was to understand the sentiment of blockchain technology in the following areas:

The technology's current understanding in the banking industry

Adoption strategies and investments being pursued

The opportunities and challenges that the industry is dealing with

Highlights:

33 percent of respondents expect to see commercial blockchain adoption by 2018, while a majority (nearly 50 percent) see mainstream adoption by 2020

According to the survey, the average investment in blockchain projects in 2017 is expected to be about USD 1 million

Majority of banks, about 69 percent, are experimenting with permissioned blockchains

About 50 percent of the banks are either working with a FinTech start-up or technology company to augment their blockchain capabilities, whereas another 30 percent are opting for the consortium model

According to the study, 51 percent of executives driving the blockchain initiatives are either Chief Technology Officers or Chief Innovation Officers

The study confirms that the blockchain roll out would be prioritized in business areas where it can significantly improve transparency, automate processes across enterprises as well as reduce settlement and transaction time

The study further revealed that the top five use cases that are expected to go to production are: cross border payments, digital identity management, clearing and settlement, letter of credit process and syndication of loans. These use cases scored more than 3.2 on a scale of one to five, wherein one being the least prioritized use case for commercial adoption and five being most prioritized

Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer and Global Head, Finacle, said, "This research reaffirms our belief that the blockchain technology has potential to help banks reimagine banking processes. The technology can help banks automate inter-organization processes, significantly improve transparency and reset existing operational benchmarks. Several progressive organizations have already executed pilots to validate these propositions. We believe, in the coming quarters, the industry will experience greater momentum towards rolling out lab-pilots to real-life use cases."

Survey methodology

LTP surveyed 100 business and technology leaders from 75 institutions ranging from regional banks to multinational banks on behalf of Infosys Finacle.

About Infosys Finacle

Finacle is the industry-leading universal banking solution from EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys. The solution helps financial institutions develop deeper connections with stakeholders, power continuous innovation and accelerate growth in the digital world. Today, Finacle is the choice of banks across 94 countries and serves over 848 million customers - estimated to be nearly 16.5 percent of the world's adult banked population.

Finacle solutions address the core banking, e-banking, mobile banking, CRM, payments, treasury, origination, liquidity management, Islamic banking, wealth management, and analytics needs of financial institutions worldwide. Assessment of the top 1000 world banks reveals that banks powered by Finacle enjoy 50 percent higher returns on assets, 30 percent higher returns on capital, and 8.1 percent points lesser costs to income than others.

