

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil giant BP plc (BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP) reported Tuesday a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to last year's hefty loss, benefited from higher oil prices and significantly lower costs. Looking ahead, the company projects increased production. The company also maintained its dividend. BP shares were trading around 3 percent lower in London.



Bob Dudley, BP group chief executive, said, 'With our Deepwater Horizon financial liabilities now substantially behind us, BP is fully focused on the future..... We start this year with considerable momentum - and a sense of disciplined ambition. We have laid the foundations for BP to be back to growth.'



For the first quarter, the company expects reported production to be higher sequentially reflecting the impact of the Abu Dhabi concession renewal.



For fiscal 2017, underlying production is expected to be higher than 2016. The actual reported outcome will depend on the exact timing of project start-ups, acquisition and divestment activities, OPEC quotas and entitlement impacts in production-sharing agreements, BP said.



For the fourth quarter, replacement cost profit was $72 million, compared to last year's loss of $2.23 billion. Replacement cost profit per share was 0.38 cents, compared to loss of 12.16 cents last year. Profit per ADS was $0.02, compared to loss of $0.73 a year ago.



Attributable profit for the period was $497 million, compared to loss of $3.31 billion a year ago.



Underlying replacement cost profit was $400 million, compared with $196 million for the same period in 2015. Underlying replacement cost profit per share was 2.11 cents, compared to 1.06 cents last year. Profit per ADS was $0.13, compared to $0.06 a year ago.



Sales and other operating revenues increased to $51.01 billion from $49.17 billion last year.



Reported production for the fourth quarter, including BP's share of Rosneft's production, was 3,338 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day or mboe/d, compared with 3,342mboe/d in 2015.



Upstream production was 2,186mboe/d, 5.5 percent lower than last year. Underlying production increased 1.8 percent, largely reflecting major project ramp-ups.



BP further announced an unchanged dividend for the quarter of 10 cents per ordinary share, expected to be paid in March 2017.



BP further said it is moving towards completion of the process for resolving Business Economic Loss claims arising from the 2010 oil spill. The amounts to resolve remaining claims are expected to be substantially paid in 2017. The cumulative pre-tax income statement charge since the incident, in April 2010, amounts to $62.59 billion.



In London, BP shares were trading at 462.60 pence, down 2.93 percent. In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, BP shares were losing around 3.38 percent.



