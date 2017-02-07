Dr. Nicola Millard, Customer Insights and Futurology Expert, Will Be Keynote Speaker at 11th Annual Customer Contact, Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive Mindxchange

Botman versus SuperAgent: The Future of the Contact Centre, will be the keynote topic

LONDON, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Nicola Millard, Head of Customer Insight & Futures, BT Global Services, has confirmed attendance as keynote speaker at the 11th Annual Customer Contact, Europe: A Frost & Sullivan Executive Mindxchange, taking place on 5-7 June 2017 at the Hilton Budapest, Budapest, Hungary.

As Head of Customer Insight & Futures, Dr. Millard is responsible for BT Global Services Innovation team thought leadership. She performs extensive research on consumer behaviour, contact centres and the future of work, as well as drawing upon BT's global innovation ecosystem, which includes MIT and Cambridge University.

Dr. Millard is regularly featured on radio and TV, with recent appearances on BBC World 'Tech Tent' and BBC 2 'Back in Time for the Weekend.' She has also done a TED talk on people's acceptance and rejection of technologies. In 2014, she received the Outstanding Industry Contribution Award from the UK Contact Centre Forum.

Frost & Sullivan's event, themed Taking Customer Service to the Next Level, will address the unprecedented changes in customers, organisations, employees, and customer service being ushered in by digital transformation. Other featured sessions include Executive Insights:Building Brand Trust: The Art of Empathy and Emotional Connection; Success Story:Creating and Delivering an Effortless Customer Experience and SuccessStory:Customer Experience in the Millennials' Age.

The highly interactive event will offer contact centre and customer experience executives the opportunity to benefit from:

Truly innovative case studies and best practices

Dynamic collaboration zones fostering disruptive and transformational thinking

Networking and discussion opportunities with leading peers and professionals in customer contact

