SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - February 07, 2017) - Davinci Virtual Office Solutions, a global provider of virtual office addresses, on-demand workspace and live receptionist services, has announced the publication of its industry report on the 2017 state of workspace and communications services. Davinci partnered with an independent research firm to conduct an in-depth analysis of industry information by leveraging a combination of third party and internal data sets.

"It is critical for Davinci and our global workspace partners to have visibility into the needs, trends and opportunities related to today's mobile and globalized work force," commented Martin Senn, CEO of Davinci Virtual Office Solutions. "We continue to share our findings openly to advance the adoption of flexible workspace and advanced communications offerings overall," Senn added.

The comprehensive research document outlines the current landscape of solution providers such as business center operators, serviced offices, coworking spaces, meeting venues, corporate real estate developers, as well as answering services, professional live receptionist and web chat providers. The report further highlights new virtual workstyles, usage behavior, trends and opportunities for workspace providers and communications services alike. The Davinci 2017 State of Workspace and Communications Services Report is available for download here.

Davinci Virtual Office Solutions was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. For the past decade, the company provided live receptionist services and virtual office solutions to over 40,000 companies and entrepreneurs throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Africa, Asia and Australia. Clients can obtain live receptionist services, live web chat services, prime business addresses, meeting & work spaces and business support -- instantly -- with the click of a button.

For more information please visit www.davincivirtual.com or www.davincimeetingrooms.com or contact 888-VOFFICE (888-863-3423).

