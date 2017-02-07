TextExpander Now Expands Team Productivity to Windows

Smile Releases TextExpander Beyond the Apple Ecosystem Helping Workgroups Worldwide Communicate Smarter

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Smile today takes TextExpander cross-platform, releasing new TextExpander for Windows. TextExpander is a productivity multiplier--a shared knowledge base that expedites accurate communication throughout high-performing teams. TextExpander is the only complete, cloud-based solution of its kind for Windows, Mac, iPhone and iPad.

TextExpander eliminates the need to type things over and over. Using a quick search or abbreviation, instantly insert snippets of text from a shared repository of boilerplate, emails and other content. Individual time savings multiply rapidly across a team, increasing productivity.

"This launch brings TextExpander to the wider world," said Philip Goward, Smile founder. "We took TextExpander beyond the limits of the Apple ecosystem to Windows, with sharing across platforms and teams. TextExpander is ready to multiply your productivity, providing consistent and accurate communication for individuals or entire companies, whether local or worldwide."

"In two months, I saved over 25 hours of typing," said Danny Santoro of Automattic Inc., the company behind WordPress. "The ability to share snippets with collaborators is priceless in an organization with people around the world using snippets 50+ times a day. We're now easily able to manage, update and standardize THOUSANDS of snippets. There's no better time saver out there."

Teams who use TextExpander communicate more consistently; each person gets to leverage the words of the best writer. Revisions from approved authors are immediate, ensuring team members communicate the latest text. Management tools let team leaders adjust permissions, including those for editing snippets. Team usage statistics highlight aggregate productivity gains and the most popular snippets.

Built with collaboration in mind, the team's collection of snippets becomes a de facto knowledge base for an organization. TextExpander offers multiple search options to quickly find and expand shared snippets. New team members onboard quickly when given access to the institutional memory and to accurate information in a uniform voice.

Pricing and Availability

TextExpander is available today for Windows 7 and later, and macOS 10.10 (Yosemite) or later.

Team plans start at US$7.96/user/month.

Life Hacker plans for individuals start at US$3.33/month.

Previous version TextExpander users receive a 50% lifetime discount on a Life Hacker plan.

Additional Resources

https://textexpander.com

https://textexpander.com/presskit/

@TextExpander

ABOUT SMILE

Smile makes clever software for efficient people, including TextExpander, the typing shortcut tool for Mac, Windows, iPhone and iPad. Additional company information is available at https://smilesoftware.com.

CONTACT

Maia Olson (+1-510-599-7070, PST)

PR, Smile

E-mail: maia@textexpander.com

Naomi Pearce (+1-510-528-0824, PST)

Media Relations

E-mail: naomi_pearce@textexpander.com

Greg Scown (+1-510-289-4000, PST)

Founder, Smile

E-mail: greg@textexpander.com