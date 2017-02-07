INTTRA Container Orders Grew by 16% in 2016 - More than 5x Industry Rate

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --INTTRA, the world's ocean shipping marketplace, announced that it generated 16% growth in 2016 over 2015 in container orders, which include bookings, shipping instructions and shipping orders. The company processed 38.5 million container orders on its platform. Containership sailings in the industry rose by just 3% in 2016, according to Container Trade Statistics.

In addition, INTTRA tracked a record 427 million container status events in 2016 through its Track & Trace service, the world's largest source of container tracking information and the foundation of INTTRA's growing data analytics business.

"INTTRA played a significant role in 2016 as the rate of technology and digitization accelerated rapidly in the ocean industry. We believe that digitization is now indispensable," said INTTRA CEO John Fay. "In 2016, INTTRA introduced innovative regulatory compliance and data analytics products, and also strengthened its industry leading platform, expanded its network and improved customer experience."

In 2016, INTTRA introduced its cloud-based eVGM Service - the industry's most comprehensive, flexible and efficient SOLAS VGM compliance solution. INTTRA led the industry initiative to develop common standards and express a preference for a digital approach to VGM compliance. INTTRA estimates that today, the vast majority of VGMs are being submitted digitally.

INTTRA also broadened its portfolio of Decision Support Dashboards, which help customers optimize shipment performance by providing a comprehensive view of their shipment histories based on their own data. INTTRA's Dwell Time Dashboard measures turnaround time for various phases of the shipping lifecycle, while the Status Event Dashboard enhances planning and container management with full visibility into shipment notifications.

Introduced in the fourth quarter, INTTRA's new cloud-based user interface expanded functionality and improved ease-of-use on the INTTRA portal, saving customers time in processing orders, while the company's customer service satisfaction ratings reached all-time highs.

INTTRA CEO John Fay added, "The changes in ocean shipping over the past twelve months show that the digital divide is widening and the path to success in ocean shipping is combining the best of digitization with a strong physical network. This trend will continue and INTTRA is committed to helping our customers achieve this synergy with innovative solutions that leverage the technologies of today and tomorrow."

About INTTRA

