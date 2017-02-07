St. Patrick's Day in the Riviera Maya with Barceló Hotels & Resort

RIO DE JANEIRO, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

March 17th is the date to commemorate the death of St. Patrick, the foremostpatron saintofIreland. However, this day is celebrated all over the world, not only in this country. Mexico is one of the countries which celebrate this important date in a special way through activities on the beaches of Riviera Maya!

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161124/442827LOGO )



Parades and celebrations around the world commemorate the traditional death date of Saint Patrick. Clovers, green colors and beer are the protagonists of this celebration day with a lot of parties.

Barceló Maya Grand Resort in Riviera Maya, with its natural environment, is located in one of the most beautiful beaches of the Mexican Caribbean with more than 1 mile of white sand, crystalline water and a coral reef. On March 17th this resort is celebrating with activities such as looking for clovers around the beach, beer competitions and dancing to typical Irish music.

The first St. Patrick's Day Parade took place in 1737 in Boston, and the statement color being blue. When the celebration arrived in Ireland in 1931, green became the prominent colour. Another curiosity is the origin and name of the Saint because he wasn't Irish and his name wasn't Patrick. He was born in Scotland and his name was Maewyn.

Saying good bye to summer in Mexico is always a good idea. Celebrate St. Patrick's Day, the date to remember all the Irish immigrants, deserters of the American army, who came together to the Mexican army to fight against U.S. troops for the defense of the Mexican State. For a unique experience, Barceló Maya Grand Resort has everything holidaymakers are looking for in an exotic and unique place.

Contact: Alfonso López, alopez@3aww.com , +34-626-00-35-71