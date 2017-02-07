Season Match Ticket Prices frozen for sixth consecutive season

50% Price reductions available for young Season Ticket holders

EFL Cup reductions

Booking fees scrapped

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) has confirmed season match ticket prices for the 2017-18 campaign, which will see prices frozen for the sixth consecutive year, along with additional reductions for young Season Ticket holders.

The Club has reduced the cost of Season Tickets by a minimum of 50% for Under 16s in East Stand Tier 2, Sir Alex Ferguson Stand Tier 2 and Quadrants Tier 2. This is in addition to the dedicated Family Stand and Sir Alex Ferguson Stand Tier 3 which will remain at just £10 per game.

There will also be a 25% reduction applied to EFL home match tickets next season, in addition to the 25% discount already applied to UEFA Europa League games (if applicable), providing further savings.

The seventh price freeze in eight years will see Season Ticket prices start from £532 for adults, with a variety of concessionary tickets available.

Along with the price freeze and reductions on ticket prices, supporters will benefit from the removal of booking fees on all products from next season.

Speaking of the pricing announcement, Manchester United's Group Managing Director Richard Arnold commented:

"We recognise the huge commitment shown by our incredible fans, in supporting the team, both financially and the time dedicated to attend all home games.

"The price freeze, and in some cases reductions, ensures that our loyal, long standing fans can continue to support the team with the fantastic backing they give the manager and players at every home game.

"We are hugely thankful for the unrivalled, sold-out support which plays a huge part in making Old Trafford a tough place for any team to come and play.

"We have had record numbers of Season Ticket renewals and demand continues to grow at an unprecedented rate thanks to the fantastic support we continue to have at Manchester United."

Further ticketing information is available at www.manutd.com/seasontickets

About Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 139-year heritage we have won 64 trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 659 million followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media mobile, broadcasting and match day.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170207005765/en/

Contacts:

Enquiries:

Manchester United Ltd

Andrew Lisgo

+44 (0) 161 868 8221

andrew.lisgo@manutd.co.uk