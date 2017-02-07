Year-End Report 2016

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Summary January - December 2016

Rental income amounted to SEK 2,189 million ( SEK 1,988 million corresponding period previous year).

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 1,111 million (959).

Changes in value of properties amounted to SEK 2,072 million (581) and changes in value of derivatives amounted to SEK -208 million (140).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 2,343 million (1,350).

Market value of investment properties amounted to SEK 33,629 million (26,502).

During the period, 49 properties (20) were acquired for SEK 3,362 million (1,154) and 11 properties (16) were divested for SEK 61 million (853).

- We delivered our strongest earnings to date and continued to streamline and improve the quality of our property portfolio says Hemsö's CEO Nils Styf.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact

Nils Styf, CEO 08-501170 01

Rutger Källén, CFO 08-501 170 35

This information is information that Hemsö Fastighets AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 12:00 CET on 7 February 2017.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download: