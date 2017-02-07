The Annual General Meeting of DONG Energy A/S will be held on Thursday 2 March 2017 at 10:30 CET.



The Annual General Meeting will be held at Bella Center Copenhagen (Comwell Conference Center Copenhagen), Center Boulevard 5, Entrance 1, DK-2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark.



The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix A (Proposal for amended Articles of Association) and Appendix B (Recommendations from the Nomination Committee) is enclosed.



The information provided in this announcement does not change DONG Energy's previous financial guidance for the 2017 financial year.



Media Relations Ulrik Frøhlke +45 99 55 95 52



Investor Relations Henrik Brünniche Lund +45 99 55 97 22 hebrl@dongenergy.dk



