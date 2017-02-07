sprite-preloader
Dienstag, 07.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

57,48 Euro		-0,06
-0,10 %
WKN: 872933 ISIN: US0572241075 Ticker-Symbol: BHU 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BAKER HUGHES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAKER HUGHES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,46
58,02
13:25
57,62
58,19
13:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BAKER HUGHES INC
BAKER HUGHES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAKER HUGHES INC57,48-0,10 %