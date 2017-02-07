First Bregal Investments Fund to Open to Outside Investors

Bregal Sagemount, a leading private equity firm focused on growth-oriented investments in both control and non-control situations, today announced the first and final close of Bregal Sagemount II, LP ("Sagemount II"), at the hard cap with total commitments of $960 million. Sagemount II was oversubscribed and significantly exceeded the original $800 million target.

Sagemount II will continue Bregal Sagemount's proven strategy of providing flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of industries and transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount is part of Bregal Investments, which is a global private equity group with offices in New York, Dallas, London, Munich and Jersey. Investment vehicles associated with Bregal are the sole investors in $500 million predecessor fund, Sagemount I, LP, and have made the largest commitment to Sagemount II. Sagemount II's other Limited Partners, all institutional investors, include endowments, pension plans and insurance companies. Sagemount II is the first fund from the Bregal Investments group to seek multiple outside investors, a process that Bregal Investments will continue to execute for other fund vehicles moving forward.

"We are very pleased with the significant level of interest in our second fund and we're eager to put this capital to work investing in market-leading companies in high-growth sectors," said Gene Yoon, Managing Partner of Bregal Sagemount. "This fundraise underscores the success Bregal Sagemount has realized in its short history, which is a credit to our entire team of experienced and hard-working professionals. We thank our existing and new investors for their support and commitment to Bregal Sagemount, and we will continue to strive to deliver them strong risk-adjusted returns."

Bregal Investments, which has invested over $12.5 billion globally since 2002, launched Bregal Sagemount in partnership with the Sagemount management team in June 2012.

"Under the leadership of Gene and his senior team, Bregal Sagemount has executed on its strategy and grown to become one of the premier providers of private capital for growth companies," said Quentin Van Doosselaere, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Bregal Investments. "We are very proud of their progress and are confident they will continue to build upon their consistently strong track record. Importantly, opening this fund to outside investors is a pivotal step in the evolution of Bregal Investments as a whole as we intend to enlarge the size and depth of our Limited Partner base for our other fund vehicles as well."

Goodwin Procter LLP and Dechert LLP acted as legal counsel. MVision Private Equity Advisers acted as strategic fundraising adviser.

About Bregal Sagemount

Bregal Sagemount is a growth-focused private capital firm with $1.7 billion in committed capital. Founded in 2012, the firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount invests $25 million to $150 million per transaction into both control and non-control positions, and will make equity and/or junior debt investments. Targeted sectors include software, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT services, business and consumer services, and financial technology specialty finance. For more information, please visit www.sagemount.com.

About Bregal Investments

Bregal Investments has invested over $12.5 billion since 2002 and is a subsidiary of COFRA Holding AG, a European holding company for a privately-owned group of companies, including C&A, a clothing retail organization, and Redevco, a real estate company owning a portfolio of over €7 billion across 400 properties in Europe. Bregal Investments, which has over US $10 billion in invested or committed capital, encompasses several dedicated funds including: Bregal Freshstream, a UK and Benelux focused middle market private equity fund, Bregal Unternehmerkapital, Equity Capital for mid-sized companies in German-speaking Europe, Bregal Partners, a North American middle market private equity fund, Bregal Energy, an Energy-focused private equity fund, Bregal Sagemount, a U.S. private equity fund for growth companies, Bregal Private Equity Partners, a global investor in private equity funds, secondaries, and selected co-investments, and Birchill Canada, an Alberta, Canada, oil and gas company. For more information, please visit www.bregal.com.

