Latest Report on Top 10 Telecom Technologies by MarketsandMarkets

According to a new market research report "Top 10 Telecom Technologies (MVAS, BYOD and Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Money, Mobile Learning, Contactless Payment, Indoor Location, Mass Notification System, M2M Satellite Communication, Mobile CDN and Mobile User Authentication) - Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Top 10 Telecom Technologies market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Increased connectivity of handheld devices, greater significance of network and communication in the corporate environment, rising significance of eLearning in the corporate and academic setups, and technological advancements & widespread government initiatives in the growing markets are some of the driving factors of the telecom technologies market.

Increased significance of employee productivity to play a key role in the Top 10 Telecom Technologies market by 2021

The BYOD and enterprise mobility has the largest market share in the telecom technologies market during the forecast period. Its market share is expected to grow as it enables employee mobility leading to higher productivity. It enables the globally dispersed employees to participate and collaborate from anywhere through mobile devices.

Consumerization of IT will drive the Top 10 Telecom Technologies market

The increasing significance of consumerization of IT is driving the telecom technologies market as it indirectly boosts employee productivity within, as well as outside the organization infrastructure. Real-time access to information is critical to run business operations effectively. In the last five years, there has been significant adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in organizations, which has not only improved productivity but also increased employee satisfaction. BYOD helps employees to work from remote locations and respond to work requests and queries as they can access the enterprise network on the device. This helps in reducing process times and improving operational efficiency, thus resulting in higher satisfaction levels among employees with flexible work arrangements and the freedom to use the device of their choice.

The North American region is expected to contribute the largest market share in the Top 10 Telecom Technologies market

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the Top 10 Telecom Technologies Market during the forecast period. This is because of the high connectivity of handheld devices. The increasing innovative developments and technological advancements are benefiting all the stakeholders present in the telecom technologies market ecosystem in this region.

The major vendors in the telecom and mobility market are AT&T, Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Gemalto N.V. (Amsterdam, the Netherlands), and Cisco Systems Inc. (California, U.S).

