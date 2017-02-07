Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DONG Energy A/S / Notice of AGM Notice for the Annual General Meeting of DONG Energy A/S 07-Feb-2017 / 12:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The Annual General Meeting of DONG Energy A/S will be held on Thursday 2 March 2017 at 10:30 CET. The Annual General Meeting will be held at Bella Center Copenhagen (Comwell Conference Center Copenhagen), Center Boulevard 5, Entrance 1, DK-2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark. The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix A (Proposal for amended Articles of Association) and Appendix B (Recommendations from the Nomination Committee) is enclosed. The information provided in this announcement does not change DONG Energy's previous financial guidance for the 2017 financial year. Yderligere information Media Relations Ulrik Froehlke +45 99 55 95 52 Investor Relations Henrik Brunniche Lund +45 99 55 97 22 hebrl@dongenergy.dk DONG Energy (NASDAQ OMX: DENERG) is one of Northern Europe's leading energy groups and is headquartered in Denmark. Around 6,200 ambitious employees develop, construct and operate offshore wind farms, generate power and heat from our power stations as well as supply and trade in energy to wholesale, business and residential customers. In addition, we produce oil and gas, and a process has been initiated to divest this business unit. The continuing part of the Group has approx 5,800 employees and generated a revenue in 2016 of DKK 61 billion (EUR 8.2 billion). Read more on www.dongenergy.com. Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated documents https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=6 13721 https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=6 13720 News Source: NASDAQ OMX The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: DONG Energy A/S Denmark ISIN: XS0253170335 Category Code: NOA TIDM: 65XG Sequence No.: 3828 End of Announcement EQS News Service 542413 07-Feb-2017

