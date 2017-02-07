Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes Supplement no 3 to Base Prospectus for the issuance of covered bonds, bonds issued in pursuance of section 15 of the Danish Mortgage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act and senior unsecured debt dated 13 May 2016 in connection with the publication of its Annual Report 2016.



The supplement is available for download in Danish and English at nykredit.com. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail.



Questions may be addressed to Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, at + 45 44 15 21.



Yours sincerely Nykredit Realkredit A/S



