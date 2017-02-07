

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged for the 14th consecutive session on Tuesday.



The Board of the National Bank of Romania kept the monetary policy rate at 1.75 percent, the bank said in a statement.



The minimum reserve requirement ratio on foreign currency-denominated liabilities of credit institutions and the ratio on the leu-denominated liabilities were maintained at 10 percent and 8 percent, respectively.



The board also decided to pursue adequate liquidity management in the banking system.



Although inflation has remained negative in December, Liam Carson, an emerging Europe economist at Capital Economics, said he expects headline inflation to breach the 2.5 percent target in the second half of 2017.



With spare capacity now exhausted, strong domestic demand is likely to cause core inflation to rise sharply, the economist noted. He forecast the first hike to the policy rate to come in the second quarter and for rates to be raised by 100 basis point this year.



