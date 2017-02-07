

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $348.7 million, or $1.47 per share. This was up from $328.3 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.2% to $4.24 billion. This was up from $4.15 billion last year.



Omnicom Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $348.7 Mln. vs. $328.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.47 vs. $1.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q4): $4.24 Bln vs. $4.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.2%



