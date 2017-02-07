Diebold Nixdorf Software Enables Connected Commerce For Turkey's Ziraat Bank

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, and PADERBORN, Germany, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ziraat Bank, the largest financial institution in Turkey, is partnering with Diebold Nixdorf to enable a connected consumer experience with advanced software and professional services on 7,000 of the bank's automated teller machines (ATMs).

Whether consumers prefer mobile banking, visiting the branch or using ATMs, Ziraat Bank is ensuring its customers experience the same "look and feel" on every channel. Diebold Nixdorf's software platform will enable the bank to design innovative user interfaces and introduce new functions quickly on all the ATMs in its network.

Additionally, Diebold Nixdorf is providing remote monitoring software and IT services management for Ziraat's ATM network, which will help the bank improve customer satisfaction through advanced maintenance analytics.

Once installed, the self-service fleet will be monitored for faults and, if detected, status and event messages will be sent and automatically converted into service orders. The solution uses this detailed information to decide whether a technician visit is necessary or whether the fault can be rectified via remote access -- helping lower ATM maintenance costs.

"With this project, we are building a foundation for integrating the ATM channel with the overall channel strategy of the bank. This will allow Ziraat Bank to create a unique customer experience that is consistent with customers' experiences on other bank touchpoints, and allow for technology and talent to be used across bank channels," said Christian Weisser, Diebold Nixdorf senior vice president and managing director, Europe, Middle East and Africa. "The project will position Ziraat Bank to respond to the market quickly through agile implementation methods and deliver continued innovation to keep up with the behavioral changes of their customers."

About Ziraat Bank

Ziraat Bank, which was established in 1863 as a modest charity fund and which developed with great strides in time, is among the most valuable assets of Turkey today. The Bank was officially established as a modern financial institution to undertake the functions of the Benefit Funds, and the Benefit Funds operating at that time were converted into bank branches and started their operations. Increasing its support for all sectors, including agriculture, Ziraat Bank continued to be a bank serving a vast audience whose members range from the smallest of businesses to the biggest of firms and from farmers to pensioners. Ziraat Bank also numbers among the banks that supply financing for major investment projects being undertaken in Turkey.

Ziraat Bank now has an operational presence at 98 locations in 18 countries, which gives it a direct international service reach more extensive than that of any other bank in Turkey. Ziraat Bank is playing a leading role in Turkish banking sector with the largest ATM and branch network in the country. Visit www.Ziraat.com.tr for more information.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 25,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Shares are traded on the New York and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges under the symbol 'DBD'. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.