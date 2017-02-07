SCI Announces Agreement To Acquire Mauser Group

SANTA MONICA, California, Feb. 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Stone Canyon Industries, LLC ("SCI"), announced today that it entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Mauser Group N.V., a global supplier of rigid packaging products and services for industrial use, from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R"). SCI, through its subsidiary BWAY Corp. ("BWAY"), is the leading North American manufacturer of rigid metal and plastic containers.

The all-cash transaction is valued at $2.3 billion.

With revenues of over €1.4 billion, Mauser manufactures and supplies plastic and steel drums and intermediate bulk containers ("IBCs"). The Company is also the leading provider of reconditioning services for used plastic drums and IBCs. Mauser's 4,500 employees operate 111 manufacturing facilities in 88 strategic locations across 18 countries in Europe, North America, South America and Asia. SCI's ownership of BWAY and Mauser creates a global leader in containers and packaging for the chemical, industrial and food and beverage industries, among others.

Ken Roessler, BWAY's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We welcome all of the Mauser employees to the SCI family. We look forward to working with Peter Schaefer and the Mauser management team in bringing together two great companies in the packaging and container industry. In addition to sales growth, this acquisition expands our product offering with innovative new products which further support the Company's position as the premier supplier for rigid general line packaging."

Peter Schaefer, CEO of Mauser Group, said: "With today's announcement, Mauser has achieved a new milestone which represents a strong validation of our growth strategy and opportunity to build additional value for employees and customers alike. Together with BWAY, we will have a unique opportunity to continue our strong growth momentum."

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs & Co., BMO Capital Markets Corp., and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. are providing committed financing for the transaction. Goldman Sachs served as financial advisor to SCI, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP provided legal counsel.

About Stone Canyon Industries

Stone Canyon Industries, LLC (www.stonecanyonllc.com)is a global industrial holding company based in Santa Monica, California.The company focuses on acquiring market-leading companieswith strong management teamsin highly defensible industriesaround the world.

About BWAY

The Company is a leading North American supplier of general line rigid containers. The Company operates 25 plants throughout the United States and Canada serving industry leading customers on a national basis. BWAY's rigid metal containers include paint cans, steel pails, aerosol cans, F-style containers, monotop cans, pour top cans, ammunition boxes and an oil can. The Company also manufactures rigid plastic packaging including pails, drums, and hybrid paint cans.

About Mauser

Mauser Group is a worldwide leading producer of industrial packaging with approximately 4,500 employees and consolidated revenue of over €1.4 billion. Founded in 1896 and headquartered in Oosterhout, The Netherlands, the company has influenced the international market through innovative packaging technologies. The portfolio for customers in the chemical, agrochemical, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical sectors as well as in the food and beverage industries, includes plastic packaging, fiber drums, steel drums, Intermediate Bulk Containers ("IBC"), and reconditioning services through the National Container Group ("NCG"), a Mauser subsidiary. Mauser provides sustainability-oriented, full-cycle services - from production to recycling ("ECO-CYCLE®"). With more than 100 Mauser/NCG sites and multiple joint ventures in Europe, the Americas and Asia plus two licensee networks for plastic and steel packaging, the company is a presence around the globe. www.mausergroup.com