Anomaly Detection Innovator ThetaRay Reinforces Commitment to Financial Sector with Appointment of James Heinzman

NEW YORK, February 7, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sungard Alum Will Serve As EVP Of Financial Services Solutions

ThetaRay, a global leader in big data anomaly detection, today announced that risk and compliance expert James Heinzman has joined the company's executive management team as EVP of Financial Services Solutions. Mr. Heinzman will oversee strategy for the company's financial services solutions, working to increase market share for the company's financial crime analytics platform.

"We are wholly focused on serving the financial industry in 2017," stated ThetaRay CEO Mark Gazit. "Our core offering is agnostic big data analytics. Opportunities exist for us in any industry where there is data, but we have recently seen a huge spike in interest from financial institutions that understand the value of our platform. We are committed to helping banks fight fraud and money laundering, and as part of this commitment and focus in the new year, we're very excited to announce that James is joining the ThetaRay management team. With 25 years of experience working with customers and technology in this sector, James is a perfect fit to fill this role."

Throughout his 25-year career, Mr. Heinzman has held positions such as chief compliance officer, head trader and senior operations director for financial institutions and fintech companies including Sungard and Nice Actimize. He also served as managing director for global equities at Bear Sterns, with responsibilities such as surveillance and supervision.

"The difference between ThetaRay's platform and standard anti-fraud or AML methods lies in ThetaRay's patented technology," said Mr. Heinzman. "The algorithms behind this tech, developed by world renowned mathematicians, bring something truly unique to the financial sector; this played a big part in my decision to join the ThetaRay team."

Mr. Heinzman will be responsible for the ThetaRay Financial Crime Platform, as well as the company's new fraud, anti-money laundering and ATM security solutions. ThetaRay's platform can analyze any data set without prior knowledge of business processes. It has an extremely high detection rate, and becomes more accurate with each unit of data it receives. The platform also delivers industry-low error and false positive rates, helping fraud and risk departments avoid alert fatigue and perform accurate and insightful analysis.

Mr. Heinzman will join ThetaRay in attending SIFMA's Annual Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Crimes Conference in New York, NY on February 8-9, 2017. To schedule a meeting with the team, please contact thetaray@fusionpr.com.

ABOUT THETARAY

ThetaRay is dedicated to helping clients at large financial organizations, cyber security divisions and critical infrastructure become more resilient and seize opportunities. Its advanced analytical solutions operate with unprecedented speed, accuracy and scale, enabling clients to manage risk, detect money laundering schemes, uncover fraud, expose bad loans, uncover operational issues and reveal valuable new growth opportunities.

Learn more at http://www.thetaray.com. Follow us on Twitter: @ThetaRayTeam

Contact: Mark Prindle, Fusion PR, mark.prindle@fusionpr.com, +1-646-475-8446