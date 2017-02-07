ROSENBERG, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- HITEC Power Protection, the inventor of Dynamic UPS, today announced its PowerPRO2700 is a winner of this year's iF Design Award, a world-renowned design prize. Every year, Germany's oldest independent design organization, Hannover-based iF International Forum Design GmbH, organizes the iF Design Award. The PowerPRO2700 secured the "Product" award within the "Industry" category.

The competition was intense: over 5,500 entries were submitted from 59 countries in hope of receiving the seal of quality. The HITEC PowerPRO2700 won over the 58-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world.

The State of the Art design combined with the greatest reliability, uptime, and with a 20% energy consumption improvement, the PowerPRO2700 is the most efficient power solution available. Additionally, with a 17% reduction in footprint it is also the most compact power solution in today's market. PowerPRO's innovative battery-free design increases reliability, saves space and minimizes environmental impact. And recognising the ever increasing demand for customer support, the PowerPRO's intuitive communication gives unrivalled connectivity, system monitoring and reporting.

The HITEC PowerPRO series delivers the lowest possible TCO and ensures the highest quality of uninterruptible continuous power for mission critical applications; it is the new standard for Continuous Power.

About HITEC

HITEC Power Protection develops, manufactures and delivers turnkey power solutions to ensure uninterruptible, continuous and conditioned power supply to mission critical processes. Core of the HITEC Power Protection solution are dynamic UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) systems using flywheel energy storage. This is proven technology, based on more than 60 years of experience. HITEC Power Protection operates from its head office and manufacturing facility located in Almelo, The Netherlands, with regional Customer support centers in the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, Spain, Malaysia, Taiwan and China. The company's global coverage is further enhanced by a network of top-tier distributors, agents and representatives who enable the company to service equipment and support more than 800 clients in high demanding industries.

About the iF Design Award

Since over 60 years, the iF Design Award has been recognized as an arbiter of quality for exceptional design. The iF label is renowned worldwide for outstanding design services, and the iF Design Award is one of the most important design prizes in the world. Submissions are awarded in the following disciplines: Product, Packaging, Communication and Service Design, Architecture and Interior Architecture as well as Professional Concepts. All awarded entries are featured on the iF World Design Guide, in the iF design app and are displayed at the iF design exhibition Hamburg. For more information, please visit www.thenew-hitec.com.

