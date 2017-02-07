DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Masergy Communications Inc., today announced the availability of its Cloud Contact Center, which represents the next generation in customer interaction solutions, providing an omni-channel system that helps companies transition to a unified cloud platform to create exceptional customer service experiences. The Cloud Contact Center is a vital asset that lets companies improve customer satisfaction, reduce costs, drive incremental sales and strengthen brand identity.

"The move to the cloud, omni-channel communications and predictive analytics are key differentiators in the contact center market," says Cindy Whelan, Principal Analyst, GlobalData. "Masergy's Cloud Contact Center is a next-generation solution that will help companies improve customer interactions and increase customer satisfaction."

The new Cloud Contact Center is an extension of Masergy's award-winning, Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) solution, and dynamically determines how best to route each customer interaction based on predictive analytics. Unlike a traditional call center that offers one-at-a-time, voice only inbound queuing, the omni-channel contact center allows agents to view and respond to customers via web chat, SMS, email and Twitter feeds from one convenient screen.

"Enterprises aren't looking for just an automatic call distribution engine for their contact center operations," said Dean Manzoori, Vice President of Product Management for UCaaS, Masergy. "They want to leverage streams of data from all business applications to predictively route customer interactions to the most appropriate resource. And, they want to be able to turn the streams of data into meaningful business insights."

The Cloud Contact Center helps agents become more productive by letting them make and receive calls within Salesforce. Using the familiar Salesforce interface, agents can view customer history, intent and other relevant data through interactive pop-up screens.

Additionally, the Cloud Contact Center includes browser-based analytics for segmenting, profiling and visualizing all automated call distribution, voice response, CRM and other customer interaction data. All information can be easily imported to create interactive charts to deliver meaningful insights around customer interactions and agent performance.

