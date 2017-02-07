SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/07/17 -- Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (IDT) (NASDAQ: IDTI) today introduced its next-generation 10Gbps-class millimeter wave (mmWave) modem for wireless infrastructure carrier class deployments in both access and backhaul. The IDT® RWM6050 is the industry's first highly integrated mmWave dual modem (PHY + MAC + ADC/DAC + beam forming) targeting applications such as fixed wireless broadband access, WTTx (Wireless To The Edge), small cell backhaul, 5G service and other emerging applications.

The RWM6050 will initially support operation in the 57-71GHz band and expand support to other microwave and mmWave frequency bands in the future. It can be paired with mmWave RF chipsets to deliver multi-gigabit throughput at several hundred meters distance. It is highly configurable with a radio interface that provides easy integration with RF solutions.

Some of the key features of the RWM6050 are the dual modem and the mixed-signal front-end integration. These features deliver a uniquely cost-effective and power-efficient solution. Each modem in the RWM6050 will produce point-to-point and point-to-multipoint links to simplify network planning and the architecture for fixed wireless networks and 5G/LTE small cells. IDT plans to introduce additional modems as well as partner transceiver devices to offer customers a complete end-to-end solution.

"Leveraging our long history and expertise in delivering real-time interconnect solutions, including unrivalled leadership in RapidIO for base stations, we are excited to introduce the RapidWave product family, which significantly expands our addressable market," said Sean Fan, vice president and general manager of IDT's Computing and Communications Division. "Broadband wireless access at multi-gigabit speed will not only address today's bandwidth challenges for time-critical traffic in the wireless infrastructure, but also enable many new services that are not conceivable today."

Key Features of the RWM6050 include:

-- Dual modem -- Multi-gigabit data rates with link adaptive operation -- Phased array antenna with advanced beamforming -- Configurable radio interface -- Flexible modulation and channelization -- Integrated network synchronization

The RWM6050 uses a standard 28nm CMOS process and comes in a compact 19 x 19 mm 484-FCBGA package. IDT expects to make the RWM6050 sample and development kit available in the second quarter of 2017.

