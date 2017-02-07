Ascential plc, the global business-to-business media company listed on the London Stock Exchange, today announced that it has agreed to acquire 100% of MediaLink, a U.S.-based advisory and business services firm.

A private company, MediaLink is a business that drives competitive advantage through advisory business services for a wide range of companies spanning early stage to established global entities across the media, marketing, advertising, entertainment and technology industries.

Duncan Painter, Chief Executive Officer of Ascential said:

"MediaLink is a leader in its industry, with a strong and very visible brand presence in the U.S. MediaLink is an excellent fit with our existing Ascential offering and I am confident we can help accelerate MediaLink's business into new markets by using our assets and infrastructure over the coming months and years. I see synergies between MediaLink and our portfolio of products to significantly help accelerate our existing businesses and create additional value for shareholders

Founded in 2003 by Chairman and CEO Michael Kassan, MediaLink employs 120+ employee in the U.S. The company will further strengthen and accelerate Ascential's business strategy, which is to own scaled, global, market-leading businesses and brands in marketplaces where it offers trusted information and valuable connections to business professionals.

Michael Kassan, Chairman and CEO of MediaLink commented:

"This is a transformational moment for MediaLink. Propelled by the global footprint of Ascential and the combined resources and talent of our organisations, we are going to write the greatest chapter in MediaLink history. We look forward to collaborating to pursue growth and new opportunities for both companies."

Kassan will continue as Chairman and CEO of MediaLink, working closely with Painter to integrate and accelerate the business, leveraging Ascential's assets and infrastructure over the coming months and years.

MediaLink has worked with Cannes Lions' customers since 2011. Neutrality is a key focus of both businesses, and they will be run independently. MediaLink will continue to build on its relationship with Cannes Lions and start new ones with other Ascential products where appropriate.

The transaction is expected to complete, subject to customary U.S. regulatory clearance, within the next month and, upon completion MediaLink will form part of Ascential's Information Services division. Aryeh Bourkoff's LionTree Advisors acted as financial advisors to MediaLink with LionTree Partner Ben Braun serving as principal advisor.

Notes for Editors:

About MediaLink

MediaLink operates at the intersection of media, marketing, advertising, entertainment and technology, delivering companies the advice, partners and opportunities it needs to enable change and drive actionable solutions. Unlike any other company in the strategic advisory space, MediaLink helps companiesexecute in the core areas of revenue acceleration, industry marketing, investor strategy, data and technology solutions, and talent (including retained Executive Search). Founded in 2003 by Michael E. Kassan, MediaLink employs 120+ professionals in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and San Francisco. www.medialink.com

About Ascential plc

Ascential plc is a leading global business-to-business media company that informs and connects the business world in 150 countries through market-leading Exhibitions Festivals and Information Services. Ascential powers the prestigious Cannes Lions festival for the branded communications industry, the world's premier payments and financial services congress Money20/20, Spring Fair/Autumn Fair, the global fashion trend forecasting service WGSN and environmental risk data business Groundsure. 15 of Ascential's 19 continuing product lines occupy number one positions. Ascential's premium products enable focus, growth and value. The company provides customers with world class content and connections empowering their businesses to be the best informed and best connected. www.ascential.com

