Strong Interest in Performance Products from Recaro Automotive Seating at the NAIAS 2017

The Adient product group Recaro Automotive Seating announces a successful appearance at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS)

For Adient (NYSE: ADNT), the world's largest supplier of automotive seats, and its product group Recaro Automotive Seating, NAIAS 2017 was a complete success: The strong interest from automobile manufacturers in the premium brand's new performance seats well exceeded expectations.

"Vehicle manufacturers gave us very positive feedback, both in regard to the concept seats that we exhibited as well as in regard to our expanded positioning in the performance seating segment," said Markus Kussmaul, executive director of the Adient specialty seating group, responsible for the worldwide business of Recaro Performance Car Seating. "In particular, our SUV concept seat was extremely well received. That confirms our approach of establishing Recaro Automotive Seating as a premium brand in the sporty SUV and pickup truck segment."

The future orientation of the Recaro Automotive Seating brand within Adient was a topic of high interest to OEM customers as well as media representatives. "They expressed clear and positive expectations as far as Recaro Automotive Seating and future innovation projects are concerned. For us, this feedback from all parties confirmed our brand value," Kussmaul said. In addition, during conversations at the show, many saw the opportunities for cooperation within the Adient global innovation network as a huge opportunity and a unique selling point for Recaro Automotive Seating.

About Recaro Automotive Seating:

Recaro Automotive Seating is a product group of Adient. At eight locations in Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Japan, Mexico, and the USA, we design, manufacture, and market complete seats representative of our core competencies of design, ergonomics, craftsmanship, robustness, lightweight construction, and first-class workmanship, under the brand name Recaro. Recaro Automotive Seating consists of two units: While Recaro Performance Car Seating offers passenger car seats for OEMs and the aftermarket, Recaro Commercial Vehicle Seating focuses on commercial vehicle seats in the OEM and aftermarket segments.

About Adient:

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 75,000 employees operating 230 manufacturing/assembly plants in 33 countries worldwide, Adient produces and delivers automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, the company's expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Adient's integrated, in-house skills allow it to take products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 25 million vehicles every year. To learn more, please visit adient.com.

